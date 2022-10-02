Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 106.1% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,098,000. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $275,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

EOG opened at $111.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.