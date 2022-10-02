Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.

Insider Activity at Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $21.44 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $591.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.