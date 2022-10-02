Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,853 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $21.53 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $419.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

