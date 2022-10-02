The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
