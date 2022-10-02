MAI Capital Management Sells 327 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

