MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.72.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

