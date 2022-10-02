MAI Capital Management Sells 1,485 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 679,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 354,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 657,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after purchasing an additional 258,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.