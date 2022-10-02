MAI Capital Management Acquires New Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 247,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. MAI Capital Management owned 0.15% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.13 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $191.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.59.

(Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.