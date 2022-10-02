Summer Road Llc Buys 18,800 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $75,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,094,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,622,834.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Summer Road Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $608,400.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

