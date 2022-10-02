Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after buying an additional 1,347,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $100,793,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene Stock Performance

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

