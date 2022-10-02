MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,494,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $53.90.

