Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 118,473 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,473 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

