Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,928 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 411,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,617,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,679,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,770 shares of company stock worth $1,987,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

