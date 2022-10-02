Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 764 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 353.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 135.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Price Performance

HTLD stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.64. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HTLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

