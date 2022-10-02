Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $36,000 Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dillard’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Dillard’s by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dillard’s by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after buying an additional 178,137 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS stock opened at $272.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.28 and a 200-day moving average of $276.79. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.03 and a 12-month high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.62%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading

