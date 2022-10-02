Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $60,863.28 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $60,863.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,939 shares in the company, valued at $85,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72.

On Friday, July 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,019 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $79,770.69.

NTRA stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.33. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $121.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $2,312,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

