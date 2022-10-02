Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 915 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $40,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,862.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 433 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $19,614.90.

On Friday, July 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 454 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $21,002.04.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $43.82 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Natera by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

