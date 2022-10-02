Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in September

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Life Healthcare Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Life Healthcare Group stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Life Healthcare Group has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.65.
About Life Healthcare Group
