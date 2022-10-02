Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in September

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Life Healthcare Group stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Life Healthcare Group has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.65.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

