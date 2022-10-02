Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,360.01

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,360.01 and last traded at $1,400.00, with a volume of 139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,405.87.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,563.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,574.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

