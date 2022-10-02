Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Expands By 35.3%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,500 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 509.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €158.00 ($161.22) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Kempen & Co raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 4.0 %

LEGIF stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.79. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $158.56.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

