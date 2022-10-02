iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.45

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.45 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 159472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.94.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

