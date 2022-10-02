Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.12

Shares of Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Konica Minolta Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

