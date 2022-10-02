Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.51

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 363997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Altus Midstream Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 55.1% in the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

