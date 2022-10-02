Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.77

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Sims Stock Down 2.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.
Sims Company Profile
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
