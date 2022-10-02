Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.77

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1551 dividend. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

