Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
Shares of LMGDF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
