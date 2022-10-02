Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LMGDF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.