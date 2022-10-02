Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 15,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 43,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.
OROCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.
Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
