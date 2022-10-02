LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LPKF Laser & Electronics in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of LPKFF opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

