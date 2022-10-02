FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.23). 7,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.50 ($4.17).

FW Thorpe Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £410.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.83.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

