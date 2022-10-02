Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in September

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Kerry Properties Price Performance
Shares of Kerry Properties stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Kerry Properties has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $3.06.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
