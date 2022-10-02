Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in September

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Kerry Properties stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Kerry Properties has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

