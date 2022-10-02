Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $70.88 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,613,907. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

