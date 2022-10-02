Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $48,000 in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MVST. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the first quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Microvast by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 183,506 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microvast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Microvast Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $1.81 on Friday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 122.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microvast Profile

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.