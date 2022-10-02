Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 300 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of PCH opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

