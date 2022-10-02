Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Argan by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

AGX stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $446.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.54. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $46.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

