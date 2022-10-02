Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Marriott International by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $9,947,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $140.14 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

