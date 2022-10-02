Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,066,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 925,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,727,000 after buying an additional 226,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $362.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.91 and its 200-day moving average is $339.52. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.33.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

