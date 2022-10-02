Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 168,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 402.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FLEX LNG Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.07.
FLEX LNG Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FLEX LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.
FLEX LNG Profile
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEX LNG (FLNG)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.