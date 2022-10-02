Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Vertiv worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,113,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,475,000 after purchasing an additional 501,712 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,067,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after purchasing an additional 453,501 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 719,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.