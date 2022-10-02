Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,958 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AZEK by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 839.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 663,460 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 531.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 58,830 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 8.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 148,205 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZEK opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. AZEK’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

