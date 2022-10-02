Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CAO Sells $11,257.20 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $11,257.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,047.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Skillz Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $427.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 68.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 81.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 46.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,187 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 282.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.