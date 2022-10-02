Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CAO Sells $11,257.20 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $11,257.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,047.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Skillz Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $427.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 68.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.