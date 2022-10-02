Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 28,827 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Arvinas worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $245,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 83.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,067,000 after acquiring an additional 222,814 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 421.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

