Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

