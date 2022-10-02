Edmond Safra Buys 73,162 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra purchased 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $126,570.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,675,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra bought 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $6,598.08.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra acquired 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance

FOA stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $141.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,476,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 284,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FOA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Articles

