Edmond Safra Acquires 49,965 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra acquired 49,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,424.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,810,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,570.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra acquired 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra bought 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $126,570.26.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra bought 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $141.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 33.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Finance Of America Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.