Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMR stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.