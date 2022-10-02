Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMR stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.