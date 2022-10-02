Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Down 5.8%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 39,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,329,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Warby Parker by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $93,249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Warby Parker by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Warby Parker by 2,743.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,928 shares during the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

