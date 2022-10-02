Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belmont Resources Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

