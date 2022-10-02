Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $123.33

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.33 and last traded at $123.39, with a volume of 214867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.99.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.