Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $123.33

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.33 and last traded at $123.39, with a volume of 214867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

