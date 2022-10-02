ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.50

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 7854386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 112.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

