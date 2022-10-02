Sameer K. Gandhi Acquires 81 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,006.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,146.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

CRWD stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

