Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 409 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 10,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 127,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 19,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,775,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $379,447,000 after acquiring an additional 159,661 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.41.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

